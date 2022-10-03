Sky Cams
Annual Attic Sale sees big turnout despite Ian

By Dal Cannady
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The initial threat of Hurricane Ian on Bulloch County had one huge charity event adapting through the week.

Organizers of Statesboro’s huge annual sale say they’re calling this weekend a great success, despite all the challenges that popped up days in advance.

More than 600 shoppers packed the Kiwanis Fairgrounds Saturday for the 49th annual sale. Mid-week, the Statesboro Service League shifted some large pieces to an online auction in anticipation of Hurricane Ian bringing bad weather.

This year’s chair says they had no way to guess what they would see or the support they would get.

“We didn’t really have any expectations, other than just knowing our community is very loyal and they showed up. They were lining up before we even got there,” said Karen Brazell, Attic Sale Chair.

She says they’re still tabulating the proceeds but she says they’re on par with what they raise in a “normal” year.

The Service League uses the sales proceeds to help causes all over the community, from vision screening for students to senior citizen care and helping disadvantaged moms.

