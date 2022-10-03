Chatham County DA’s Office announcing partnership with JIL Launch

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County District Attorney Office announced a partnership with JIL Launch Monday.

Officials say the partnership is to ensure Chatham County’s criminal justice system operates fairly and transparently. During the partnership, JIL will analyze existing prosecutorial data to identify unwanted outcomes and work with the office to make concrete structural and policy changes to address them.

“We know that data collection and analysis are necessary to achieve the goals of improving criminal justice outcomes, utilizing government resources more effectively, promoting transparency, enhancing community safety and well-being, reducing racial and ethnic disparities and disproportionate incarceration, and increasing the successful use of alternatives to incarceration,” said Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones.

“We are thrilled to partner with JIL. Our partnership will help us build a culture around data-driven innovation and support a data-informed approach to prosecution that increases public safety.”

The Chatham County District Attorney Office’s prosecutorial data from January 2014 to date will be reviewed and analyzed to help the office improve data quality and collection.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.