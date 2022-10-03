Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Chatham County DA’s Office announcing partnership with JIL Launch

Chatham County (Georgia) District Attorney’s Office
Chatham County (Georgia) District Attorney’s Office(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County District Attorney Office announced a partnership with JIL Launch Monday.

Officials say the partnership is to ensure Chatham County’s criminal justice system operates fairly and transparently. During the partnership, JIL will analyze existing prosecutorial data to identify unwanted outcomes and work with the office to make concrete structural and policy changes to address them.

“We know that data collection and analysis are necessary to achieve the goals of improving criminal justice outcomes, utilizing government resources more effectively, promoting transparency, enhancing community safety and well-being, reducing racial and ethnic disparities and disproportionate incarceration, and increasing the successful use of alternatives to incarceration,” said Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones.

“We are thrilled to partner with JIL. Our partnership will help us build a culture around data-driven innovation and support a data-informed approach to prosecution that increases public safety.”

The Chatham County District Attorney Office’s prosecutorial data from January 2014 to date will be reviewed and analyzed to help the office improve data quality and collection.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Talmadge Bridge reopened, Savannah police say
A Hinesville woman was killed after a head-on-collision Saturday night in Long County.
Hinesville woman killed in head-on-collision in Long Co.
A fire at a homeless camp caused some traffic delays on Truman Parkway Saturday.
Truman Parkway reopened following tire fire
Lorelei Brady
Remembering former Savannah Chatham County School Board member Lori Brady
Hilton Head Island
‘The whole island got lucky:’ Hilton Head Island returns to normal after little impact from Ian

Latest News

Savannah Salvation Army
Savannah Salvation Army helping those affected by Hurricane Ian
Lanes of Abercorn, White Bluff closed due to crash involving pedestrian
Lanes of Abercorn, White Bluff closed due to crash involving pedestrian
Lanes of Abercorn, White Bluff closed due to crash involving pedestrian
Tormenta FC plays first match in new stadium
Tormenta FC plays first match in new stadium