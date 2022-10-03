Coastal Health District hosting breast cancer screening events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Health District is hosting breast cancer screening events throughout October.

Women who meet certain annual income guidelines and are 40-64 years of age without insurance will be eligible to receive mammograms or breast exams and mammogram referrals at no cost as part of the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (BCCP). BCCP provides access to breast and cervical cancer screening for women who may not otherwise have the means to access such services.

In counties where mammograms are being offered, women who have an order from their healthcare provider or have insurance can still get a mammogram, but it will not be covered through the BCCP program.

Bryan County

Date: Monday, October 24

Time: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: Bryan County Health Department, 430 Ledford Street, Pembroke

Service offered: Clinical breast exams and mammogram referrals

Call 912-653-4331 to schedule an appointment.

Camden County

Date: Monday, October 31

Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: Camden County Health Department, 905 Dilworth Street, St. Marys

Service offered: Clinical breast exams and mammograms

Call 912-912-882-8515 or 912-576-3040 to schedule an appointment.

Chatham County

Date: Monday, October 31

Time: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: Chatham County Health Department, Midtown, 1602 Drayton Street

Service offered: Mammograms

Call 912-356-2949 to schedule an appointment.

Effingham County

Date: Tuesday, October 4

Time: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Effingham County Health Department, 802 GA Hwy. 119 South, Springfield

Service offered: Clinical breast exams and mammogram referrals

Call 912-754-6484 to schedule an appointment.

Glynn County

Date: Tuesday, October 25

Time: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Location: Glynn County Health Department, 2747 Fourth Street, Brunswick

Service offered: Mammograms

Call 912-264-3961 to schedule an appointment.

Liberty County

Date: Wednesday, October 5 and Wednesday, October 12

Time: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: Liberty County Health Department, 1113 E. Oglethorpe Hwy., Hinesville

Service offered: Clinical breast exams and referrals for same-day mammograms.

Call 912-876-2171 to schedule an appointment.

Long County

Date: Tuesday, October 18

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: IGA, U.S. Hwy. 84, Ludowici

Service offered: Mammograms

Call 912-545-2107 to schedule an appointment.

