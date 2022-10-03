Sky Cams
Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

WTOC First Alert Weather
By Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into tomorrow, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the 50s to lower-60s for most. It’ll be another cooler day around the area with partly to mostly cloudy skies and no rain chances.

This should put high temperatures in the lower to mid-70s tomorrow afternoon. So, go ahead and be ready to likely need some form of a long-sleeve as you head out the door. Even though, you’ll likely not need t by tomorrow afternoon.

Throughout the first week of October, our weather will be more November-like. Each morning, I’ll look for temperatures to start in the 50s and high in the 70s through mid-week. Also, throughout the week, we’ll look for zero rain chances.

However, towards the 2nd half of the week, we will start warming back into the lower-80s ahead of our next cold front which should come through late Friday into early Saturday. Pushing us back into the upper-70s heading into next weekend.

Since we’ll have more dry air moving in throughout the week, high temps will ring more true. Meaning, it’ll actually feel like what the temperatures read instead of feeling hotter than the actual temperatures. Resulting in a great week to be outside, getting yard work done, or putting up any Halloween decorations, and if you do. I want to see pictures. So, send them my way.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

