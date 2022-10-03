Feed the Hungry to host dinners at the Enmarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Feed the Hungry is expanding during the season of giving.

State Representative Carl Gillard announced Monday the nonprofit will be holding three different dinners at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah.

This will be the first time since the beginning of the pandemic where people will be able to have a sit-down dinner in-person.

Representative Gilliard says they will be able to feed around 6,000-10,000 guests.

“It’s important, you know, the holidays can bring a lot to people that are feeling down and out and this is hope on a plate that we’re going to serve it like never before and get some people some renewed hope.”

Feed the Hungry’s Empowerment Center is also teaming up with the Goodwill of the Coastal Empire and the Uncover Angel Program this year.

The Goodwill’s opportunity center offers people job-readiness skills and more.

They will be on site for each event during the holiday season.

