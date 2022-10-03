Flu shots now available with the Coastal Health District

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Monday, you can get a flu shot at the health department.

The Coastal Health District says this week is the best time to get the vaccine since it takes two weeks before it will provide protection.

While it is always hard to tell what type of flu season we might have, based on patterns in other countries, experts say we could be in for a worse than normal season and recommend taking some time this week to get vaccinated.

The flu shots will be offered starting Monday in Bryan County, Chatham County, Effingham County, Glynn County, Liberty County, Long County and McIntosh County.

They will be available during regular businesses hours on Monday through Friday, all you need to do is call to make an appointment.

The health department recommends a flu shot for everyone over 6-months-old, especially for individuals who are high risk, have weak immune systems, chronic health conditions, anyone over the age of 65 and anyone under the age of five.

While getting a flu vaccine, you can get a COVID vaccine or booster shot at the same time.

Monday begins those shots at the locations and later in the month they have scheduled some drive thru clinics. For full details head to their website.

