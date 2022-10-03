Sky Cams
Lanes of Abercorn, White Bluff closed due to crash involving pedestrian

(wifr)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at Abercorn Street and White Bluff Road.

According to police, two lanes of northbound Abercorn and two lanes of northbound White Bluff are closed.

Police described the injuries as serious.

Stay with WTOC for updates to this story.

