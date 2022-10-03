Metro Atlanta organizations help in Hurricane Ian relief efforts
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Organizations throughout metro Atlanta are working to provide as much help as possible for those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Eslene Richmond-Shockley, the CEO of Caring For Others, said her team of volunteers has been working nonstop to help others.
RELATED: LIVE: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm
“They have to start their life all over again,” she said. “So if we have to give them a helping hand, that’s what I’m here for.”
The Home Depot activated its command center last week ahead of Hurricane Ian. Dozens of staff members analyzed weather data and mapped out trucking routes.
The organization is filling trucks with supplies, including food, cleaning items and water.
Richmond-Shockley said they can still use more donations.
“We’re asking people to dig deep in their hearts and look around them and see how best they can contribute to this effort,” she said.
The National Guard in Florida helped more than 200 families on Saturday, distributing food, water and ice to Sarasota County families impacted by the hurricane.
If you’re interested in donating, you can contact the organization through their website: caring4others.org.
HURRICANE IAN 2022 | Full coverage
RELATED STORIES
FRIDAY
- HURRICANE IAN 2022 | Hurricane Ian impacts | Sept. 30, 2022
- Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
THURSDAY
- Fort Myers bears brunt of Hurricane Ian
- Red Cross & Salvation Army crews helping Hurricane Ian victims
- Georgians help evacuate animals out of disaster zones in wake of Hurricane Ian
- People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
- Hurricane Ian strikes Florida hospital from above and below
WEDNESDAY
- How to secure your home against a major hurricane
- Ian pummels down on Florida; Hurricane researcher explains historic storm
- Atlanta News First flying with hurricane hunters into the eye of Hurricane Ian
- LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Ian impacts on Georgia | Sept. 28, 2022
- LIVE: Ian just shy of a Category 5 hurricane as it nears Florida
- WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
- LIVE: Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
- Waffle House closes several Florida locations as Hurricane Ian approaches
- Hurricane Ian temporarily pauses Amazon facilities in Florida
- Insurance Safety Department shares hurricane plan
- Atlanta Gas Light offers hurricane preparation tips
TUESDAY
- Hurricane Ian forces millions to evacuate Florida, many heading to Georgia
- Atlanta’s Swift Water Rescue team on standby as Ian inches closer to Georgia
- Atlanta nonprofit mobilizes for Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
- Tampa area braces for 100-year storm
- LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Ian impacts on Georgia | Sept. 27, 2022
- Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba as a strong Cat 3 headed toward Florida
- Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba; Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
- HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Citrus County residents ordered to evacuate
- Florida Gov: historic storm surge and flooding potential from Ian
- 11 a.m. update: Updated Cone - National Hurricane Center expecting landfall near Venice near 8 p.m. Wednesday
- Insurance coverage and hurricanes
- Peachtree TV Game of the Week moved due to Hurricane Ian
- DeKalb, Clayton School Districts move all football games to Thursday
MONDAY
- Hurricane Ian expected to impact north Georgia
- Red Cross and Salvation Army ready teams to send to Florida and southern Georgia
- Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
- Gov. Brian Kemp activates state operations center ahead of Ian
- How to prepare for and recovers from hurricanes
- What hurricane season was like the year you were born
- Costliest hurricanes of all time
- Hurricane forces NASA to put moon rocket in shelter; launch is on hold
- HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Classes canceled in Marion County ahead of Ian
- Florida Division of Emergency Management reminds Floridians to keep tank half-full
- Sarasota, Manatee counties declare State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
- Manatee County issues mandatory evacuation of Zone A, voluntary evacuation of Zone B
- Leon County declares state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, urges citizens to ‘stay ready and stay informed’
- 7,000 National Guard members ready to respond to storm emergencies in Florida
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.