Metro Atlanta organizations help in Hurricane Ian relief efforts

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Organizations throughout metro Atlanta are working to provide as much help as possible for those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Eslene Richmond-Shockley, the CEO of Caring For Others, said her team of volunteers has been working nonstop to help others.

“They have to start their life all over again,” she said. “So if we have to give them a helping hand, that’s what I’m here for.”

The Home Depot activated its command center last week ahead of Hurricane Ian. Dozens of staff members analyzed weather data and mapped out trucking routes.

The organization is filling trucks with supplies, including food, cleaning items and water.

Richmond-Shockley said they can still use more donations.

“We’re asking people to dig deep in their hearts and look around them and see how best they can contribute to this effort,” she said.

The National Guard in Florida helped more than 200 families on Saturday, distributing food, water and ice to Sarasota County families impacted by the hurricane.

If you’re interested in donating, you can contact the organization through their website: caring4others.org.

