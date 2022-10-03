Sky Cams
Online map problems fixed in Beaufort County

(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Initially, some public facilities in Beaufort County couldn’t get addressed correctly and people in certain areas were having trouble getting everything from packages to pizza. Now though...

“Pizza hut, on the money now.”

A few weeks back, state road signs were causing confusion across the Lowcountry. You may remember, Google maps and UPS were using addresses based off the state roads in the area, addresses that don’t match the local names for roads, thus creating a problem.

Since our report, folks said it’s no longer an issue.

“UPS corrected the problem, they were very appreciative to know about it... same thing with Google Maps,” said Lance Silver, a Beaufort resident.

Now that there’s no confusion around the addresses of the folks that live here, they say everyday conveniences are back to how they should be.

“Packages get right to you, parties - people come to the party, they go exactly where they’re supposed to go - no issues anymore.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

