Prices could increase at this year’s Great Ogeechee Seafood festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While final preparations are underway organizers say that rising costs due to inflation could impact the menu prices you see at this year’s Great Ogeechee Seafood festival.

From gas to groceries and now seafood.

“The cost from last year to this year has gone up tremendously,” CEO, Richmond Hill-Bryan County Chamber of Commerce Kathryn Johnson said.

The head of Richmond Hill’s Chamber of Commerce which hosts the festival says inflation is now having an impact on the event.

“A lot of our food vendors unfortunately have had to go up on their prices, but the cost of everything has obviously gone up. You’ll probably see that reflected in the menu pricing.”

Johnson says the overall costs to put on the event have also gone up but says the chamber is working with vendors to expand seafood options at this year’s festival.

“We’ve really made sure that we have as many seafood options as possible through those vendors, but they provide those menus and serve what they like and make really well.”

If you don’t want to shell out more for some shellfish Johnson says there’s something for everyone including live music and entertainment at this festival that supports the chamber.

“It really is to give back to the community, enable us to do our jobs here to support local businesses and also to just bring people to Richmond Hill so they can see what a great town that we have here.”

Despite the rising costs Johnson says there’s nothing fishy about the fun expected at this year’s festival.

“We have a lot of returning vendors, but we also have some new food vendors as well. So, hopefully we’ll have a really big turn out and the weather will hold out for us, and we’ll be good.”

The festival runs the weekend of Oct. 14.

