Proud to be a Farmer: Rusty Williams

RTK Farm
RTK Farm(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County family added a new crop this year, but not to harvest.

It’s part of a growing trend to introduce more people to agriculture and it’s importance.

Rusty Williams and his family have been farming for three generations.

“This was my grandpa’s farm. I was fortunate enough to get it from my aunts, uncles, and my dad,” said Rusty Williams with RTK Farms.

In addition to their usual peanut, cotton, and hay crops they added corn this year, but not the kind you eat but the kind you navigate...a seven acres maze. The idea came from their son.

“He took his kids to a corn maze in North Atlanta or North Georgia. He called and said “dad, this is something great for y’all to try.”

Friends helped them plot it, complete with an Eagle image in the middle. They open it on the weekends for people to explore and learn about farming.

Besides adding a source of revenue, they say this also helps educate the next generation about where their food comes from.

“...because 90% of them don’t know where their food comes from.”

More and more farms now feature some form of agri-tourism as a way to bring visitors and income.

“With the way the economy has gotten, all the taxes you have to pay...you have to do something to supplement your income.”

He says the reward comes from seeing families come out and enjoy themselves. And that makes the whole family “Proud to be a Farmer”.

