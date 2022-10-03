Railroad crossing work wrapping up in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - After a weekend reprieve, Richmond Hill drivers will face detours again Monday.

Work on a railroad crossing on Ford Avenue resumes Monday - so drivers have to find another way around.

The have closed the road again, even though you were able to pass through this stretch over the weekend - this will be closed all day Monday.

They got a lot of work done last week on the crossing and Monday, they need to pave it all over to finish up the project.

During the closure, remember you have to go around by taking Timber Trail to Harris Trail and out to Highway 17.

You can access all the schools businesses and homes all the way up to the railroad crossing, you just can’t get across the railroad tracks.

Last week while this was closed it did cause some heavy back ups and traffic delays, so prepare for that again.

They will be finishing re-paving the crossing Monday. It is expected to open back up by 5 p.m. Monday, so maybe on your drive home you can get through. But heading to work or to drop off the kids off at school, you will need to go around.

