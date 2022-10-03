Sky Cams
Savannah Baptist Center’s Sewing Sisters

A group of women are using their skills with needle & thread to give back
Doris Hagan
Doris Hagan(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Baptist Center is known for their food pantry and clothes closet but that’s not all they do.

Including a group of women who are using their passion for sewing to give back to others.

“This is kind of one of the best kept secrets of the Baptist Center,” says SBC Director Stephanie Carr.

That secret hidden here, in a back room of the Savannah Baptist Center.

“What goes on in this room is just a lot of sewing,” says Doris Hagan.

Something she knows a lot about.

“My first year of college down in Louisiana I did sewing working my way through. Sewing is my pride and joy.”

Doris and her ‘Sewing Sisters’ spend four days a week here in this room.

“We work together. If they need cutting done, those of who can cut, cut. Those of who can hand sew, sew. We all work together for the good of the community.”

They have plenty of cutting and sewing to keep them busy.

“We do different projects like for the Alzheimer patients who can’t keep their heads up. We do these for them. A wheelchair caddy. This is a fidget blanket, this is a kitchen towel, with Velcro. We send two a month to the veterans who are in hospice,” Doris explains.

So, while Doris certainly loves what she’s doing, tt seems what she loves most about it, is the joy it can bring to others.

“I don’t do anything for myself down here. This is all for the community, this is all to help others, those who have been less fortunate than I’ve been because I’ve been truly blessed.”

All of the materials they use for these projects are donated, which is something they can always use more of.

Doris and the sewing sisters are always looking to add more sisters to their family.

For more information on how you can help click here.

