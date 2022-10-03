Sky Cams
Savannah church planning to assist with Ian recovery

Compassion Christian Church of Savannah
Compassion Christian Church of Savannah(WTOC)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Countless people have been displaced after Hurricane Ian and at least 70 people confirmed dead.

Compassion Christian Church of Savannah says they opened their doors to shelter those that needed it before Ian made landfall and they’ll continue to help out now that the damage has been done.

There’s been an outpouring of support already for victims of Hurricane Ian, and they’ll certainly need help in the weeks and months to come.

Compassion Christian Church in the Savannah area says that they’re ready to send help, but their plan is to wait until those initial waves of volunteers have to head home.

“Everybody’s there at the moment of grief, but 30 days later is when the grieving family needs the most help, and that’s the way it is with this. People are grieving in Florida right now, but they’re in shock, right? A couple weeks from now, that shock’s gonna wear off, and they’re gonna have to have solutions. So that’s what we try to do. We try to wait until we can assess, where can we make the biggest difference, and then get in there and help,” said Senior Pastor Cam Huxford.

Compassion Christian already has a team of eight people preparing to head to Florida, in partnership with an organization called Samaritan’s Purse.

The plan now is for them to head there on October 16th to give both physical and emotional support.

“They’re gonna be praying and encouraging people, they’re gonna be mucking out houses, you know, shoveling mud out of people’s house. They’re gonna be tearing off drywall that has to be replaced because it’s all been soaked, all the stuff that you have to do with rising water.

Compassion Christian says they’ve already begun sending financial help to victims of Hurricane Ian, and they recommend that if you want to do the same, make sure you send your money to a reputable organization already on the ground in Florida.

