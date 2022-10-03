Savannah Salvation Army helping those affected by Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last Wednesday destroying homes, flooding the streets, and killing at least 70 people.

People around the country including right here in Savannah are pitching in to help those caught in the disaster zone.

All last week, the Savannah Salvation Army was preparing for the possibility that Hurricane Ian would cause damage here and that they’d need to be on the ground, ready to help.

Thankfully, the hurricane completely avoided Savannah, but now they’re turning their attention to helping those that weren’t so lucky.

“There’s a whole lot ‘It could’ve been us’ happening around here in our hearts and minds. And so, we are glad that Paul’s able to be there and we know that others from this community through other organizations have responded down to Florida, and also to the Carolinas for what’s needed there,” Major Paul Egan said.

Major Egan says Paul Dempsey, a long-time lead cook at the Savannah Salvation Army, is headed to Sarasota to help with Hurricane Ian relief.

He’ll be there for two weeks doing really whatever is needed.

“He’s a trained Salvation Army disaster response person, who is able to go down there and do a host of different items, including warehousing, including working one of our field kitchens.”

“They’ll cook it at one location and cook 20-thousand meals”

And distribute those meals to anyone that needs them.

Egan says it will hopefully be an impactful trip- and when Dempsey returns, someone else will head down to Florida to pick up where he left off.

”In two weeks, Paul will be coming back, and we have a few more people lined up who’ll be that second wave.”

If you’d like to donate to the Salvation Army’s Hurricane Ian relief efforts, you can send them a check with Hurricane Ian listed on the memo line.

