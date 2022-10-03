Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Shine the Light Disco Night

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - October is Breast Cancer awareness month, and one organization is supporting local breast cancer patients with a special event.

Shine the Light Disco Night will be a night full of food, fun, and of course... dancing!

Keepers of the Flame Foundation President, Joyce Williams, who is also a Breast Cancer Survivor, and Brianna Welch, who is the owner of the Savannah Country Club joined WTOC on Morning Break to talk about the event.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Talmadge Bridge reopened, Savannah police say
A Hinesville woman was killed after a head-on-collision Saturday night in Long County.
Hinesville woman killed in head-on-collision in Long Co.
A fire at a homeless camp caused some traffic delays on Truman Parkway Saturday.
Truman Parkway reopened following tire fire
Lorelei Brady
Remembering former Savannah Chatham County School Board member Lori Brady
Hilton Head Island
‘The whole island got lucky:’ Hilton Head Island returns to normal after little impact from Ian

Latest News

2nd annual OPFOB Concert for Heroes
2nd annual OPFOB Concert for Heroes
2nd annual OPFOB Concert for Heroes
2nd annual OPFOB Concert for Heroes
Shine the Light Disco Night
Shine the Light Disco Night
Making coffee with Origin Coffee
Making coffee with Origin Coffee