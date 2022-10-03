SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - October is Breast Cancer awareness month, and one organization is supporting local breast cancer patients with a special event.

Shine the Light Disco Night will be a night full of food, fun, and of course... dancing!

Keepers of the Flame Foundation President, Joyce Williams, who is also a Breast Cancer Survivor, and Brianna Welch, who is the owner of the Savannah Country Club joined WTOC on Morning Break to talk about the event.

