Stars including Miles Teller, Machine Gun Kelly to attend 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival

FILE - Miles Teller poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Top Gun:...
FILE - Miles Teller poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Top Gun: Maverick" at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Teller will host the opening episode of the 48th season of “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 1, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)(Vianney Le Caer | Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 25th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival will begin in late October.

The week-long event officially kicks off on Oct. 22. This event is the largest university-run film festival in the United States.

The festival will screen 143 films, including 53 narrative feature films, 20 documentary feature films, and 79 shorts, with eight world premieres and six U.S. premieres.

Honored guests attending this year’s festival include Ron Howard, Janelle Monáe, Eddie Redmayne, Sadie Sink, Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly) and Miles Teller – just to name a few. Please click here to view more.

Click here to view the schedule of events.

Click here for information on tickets and passes.

