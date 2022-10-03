Tormenta FC plays first match in new stadium

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Excitement in Statesboro as Tormenta FC plays the first match in their new stadium.

“A lot of eyes on the game tonight,” Tormenta FC Owner Darin Van Tassell said.

With completion of phase one on the new venue the team was ready to welcome in fans for the game.

It’s a start says Tormenta’s owner with more construction set to start soon.

“There’s four stories of residential still to come and condos and a restaurant and more retail and far more seating to come.”

Even though more work is scheduled fans say the new stadium was a long time coming.

“It’s been in the works for well over 5 years and just to see it come to fruition, it really is like a dream come true,”Tormenta Fan Jackson Popkin said.

And both fans and club officials alike were excited about the new features.

“The lights are just spectacular. I think when people come for the first time, I think it’s really the lights and the scoreboards that’ll grab their attention first.”

The opening marks a move for the team from Georgia Southern’s campus as club owners promise a $150 million investments for a first of its kind sports venue in Statesboro.

“There are only three cities in the state of Georgia that have professional sports teams. It’s metro Atlanta, Statesboro and now Savannah. And while it’s a big night for Tormenta, it’s the first time ever in Statesboro a professional sports stadium that’s coming alive, and I think that says a lot about any community that has those kind of teams and facilities.”

Tormenta’s match with Richmond ended in a tie, 1-1.

