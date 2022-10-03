‘You want to make sure everything is okay:’ Breast cancer survivor discusses importance of screenings

Sky Cams
By Camille Syed
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As breast cancer awareness month kicks off, experts and survivors are urging women to get their breast screening regularly.

“Cancer does not discriminate.”

Wearing pins and the color pink for breast cancer awareness has a deeper meaning for Yvetta Lee after a screening in 2017.

“That’s when it was determined it was cancer.”

But she beat breast cancer a year later. Being strong and having family and doctors’ support gave her a win against one of the most common cancers in women.

“Going through Chemo and radiation and just trying to be positive about the entire experience. Knowing that it’s something that happened that I didn’t do to myself. It was out of my control,” said Lee.

She says detecting the disease early through breast screening makes an important difference.

“You feel so much better after having had that done. Just knowing that you care about your health. You want to make sure everything is okay.”

She encourages people to get mammograms regularly. Doctors at Memorial Health say if you don’t have a history of breast cancer in your family, you should still be getting a mammogram every year once you turn 40.

That’s according to Breast Care specialist Dr. William Burak. He says if you do have a history of breast cancer in your family, then you should start getting screenings ten years before the age your family member was diagnosed.

Being in this industry since 1995, Dr. Burak also says new techniques have made doctors more equipped to tackle the disease.

“Don’t be afraid because of the treatment that would be ahead because most of the time it’s not like it used to be. Their was a lot of radiation, a lot of radical surgery and a lot of chemotherapy we’re able to scale a lot of that back without having an impact on survival rates,” said Dr. Burak.

The Coastal Health District is hosting several breast screening events across Coastal Georgia.

