3 people arrested following armed robbery at Georgia Southern

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people in connection with an armed robbery on Georgia Southern Saturday were arrested.

The robbery was reported on campus at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Officials say none of those arrested are Georgia Southern students.

According to the victim, three males approached him near the Southern Courtyard residence hall. They waved a gun and demanded his wallet, phone, and watch.

The three suspects then ran in the direction of what used to be University Villas.

Officers quickly responded and were able to locate one suspect near Chandler Road.

After that, officers arrested a second suspect near University Pointe Apartments. Officers also found a firearm used during the robbery.

According to officials, a Georgia Southern Investigator identified the third suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was located and subsequently arrested.

All three suspects are now in custody and charged with the crimes listed below and other charges may be pending:

Suspect 1:

Armed Robbery

Suspect 2:

Armed Robbery

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Obstruction/Hindering Law Enforcement Officer

Suspect 3

Armed Robbery

Possession of Firearm in School Safety Zone

Theft by Taking

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

