3rd ID soldier who served in World War II receives Silver Star medal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A World War II hero received some recognition that was a long time coming.

Staff Sergeant Harold Nelson fought in North Africa and Italy while serving in the 3rd Infantry Division during the war.

He was shot three times during combat.

The U.S. Army awarded him the Silver Star today for his actions.

His bravery in battle was described during a ceremony in Colorado.

“He knew he had to take action in order to take care of his soldiers. So he jumped off an German abandoned tank, grabbed a machine gun and suppressed the generals in the house. While he was doing this, a German snuck up behind him and threw a grenade behind him...he fired a machine gun and didn’t stop.”

The 107-year-old veteran was drafted into the Army back in 1941.

Along with the award he received, Nelson was also inducted into the Marne Hall of Fame.

