Burton Fire respond to rollover crash on Broad River Bridge

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a rollover crash on the Broad River Bridge Tuesday.

Firefighters found the car on its roof and the driver already outside the car around 1 a.m.

Officials say the driver was not seriously hurt.

Both lanes of the Broad River Bridge heading towards Bluffton were closed for over an hour.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

