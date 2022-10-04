Commerce park to bring jobs to Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A newly constructed 64,000 square foot commerce building in the Lowcountry is expected to bring lots of jobs to the area.

Beaufort County leaders believe it’s proof that there’s a lot more on the way.

Out in the trees of Beaufort, a big plot of land sat unused for two decades. Now, it’s the start of a commerce park as 82 jobs are on the way through two different companies.

“368 days after our official groundbreaking or two months after the certificate of occupancy was granted the building is fully leased,” Beaufort County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director John O’Toole said.

He says the building is almost ready for its tenants, but even before the doors are officially opened, it’s serving a bigger purpose.

“What we were able to prove with this first spec building is Beaufort is in fact a bona fide great maker for investors.”

That’s a feeling that’s already turned to action, as one of the company’s leasing half of this space wants to buy some to call their own.

“They’re already looking not only to be a distribution facility but build an over 200,000 square foot facility where they’ll be manufacturing going on there. Better jobs for our residents.”

That company is Norman USA, who does window treatments and they’ll be sharing the initial 64,000 square foot building with Critical Role, a multi-platform video game operation.

