Condé Nast Traveler readers choose Savannah/HHI airport as best airport in U.S.

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Readers of Condé Nast Traveler have voted the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport as the No. 1 airport in the United States for the third year in a row.

“We greatly appreciate being recognized by Condé Nast Readers for all the hard work our employees and our business partners do on a daily basis to help ensure a great customer experience here at our airport,” Savannah Airport Commission Executive Director Greg Kelly said in a prepared statement.

Over 240,000 readers participated in this year’s Readers’ Choice Survey.

For a full list of winners, please visit Readers’ Choice Awards 2022.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

