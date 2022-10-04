Cool morning, feeling like fall!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are WELL below average this morning with lower 50s around Savannah and upper 40s for a few communities west of I-95.

It's a hot coffee kind of morning! Temperatures start out near 50° in Savannah, with some inland communities waking up to 40s! pic.twitter.com/jJIfLIMnsQ — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) October 4, 2022

We’ll get rid of the clouds with plenty of sunshine around all day. Temperatures warm to the upper 60s by lunchtime with highs in the mid 70s Tuesday afternoon. Cool and clear weather hangs out throughout the evening.

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 1.7′ 9:47AM I 8.7′ 4:11PM I 1.8′ 10:46PM

Tuesday marine forecast: It’ll be a sunny day along our coastline, but a bit on the cool side for this time of the year. Temperatures will top out near 70 degrees with a northerly breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour. I don’t think a ton of people will be in the water, but there will be a moderate risk for rip currents with wave heights around 2 to 3 feet.

Mornings remain cool for this time of the year with lows once again in the lower 50s Tuesday morning. Afternoon highs will be warmer Wednesday through the end of the week, as lower 80s return. Sunshine and calm weather holds as we head into the weekend.

A cold front arrives at the end of the week, dropping temperatures back into the upper 70s on Saturday and mid 70s on Sunday. Looking good for outdoor weekend plans!

Tropical update:

There are two areas of potential development. One area of low pressure has a low-end chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next five days. This system will move west toward the Caribbean Sea through the week.

An additional system just off the coast of Africa has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next two days. Neither of these systems are a threat to the United States.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.