Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Cool morning, feeling like fall!

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are WELL below average this morning with lower 50s around Savannah and upper 40s for a few communities west of I-95.

We’ll get rid of the clouds with plenty of sunshine around all day. Temperatures warm to the upper 60s by lunchtime with highs in the mid 70s Tuesday afternoon. Cool and clear weather hangs out throughout the evening.

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 1.7′ 9:47AM I 8.7′ 4:11PM I 1.8′ 10:46PM

Tuesday marine forecast: It’ll be a sunny day along our coastline, but a bit on the cool side for this time of the year. Temperatures will top out near 70 degrees with a northerly breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour. I don’t think a ton of people will be in the water, but there will be a moderate risk for rip currents with wave heights around 2 to 3 feet.

Mornings remain cool for this time of the year with lows once again in the lower 50s Tuesday morning. Afternoon highs will be warmer Wednesday through the end of the week, as lower 80s return. Sunshine and calm weather holds as we head into the weekend.

A cold front arrives at the end of the week, dropping temperatures back into the upper 70s on Saturday and mid 70s on Sunday. Looking good for outdoor weekend plans!

Tropical update:

There are two areas of potential development. One area of low pressure has a low-end chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next five days. This system will move west toward the Caribbean Sea through the week.

An additional system just off the coast of Africa has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next two days. Neither of these systems are a threat to the United States.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at a homeless camp caused some traffic delays on Truman Parkway Saturday.
Truman Parkway reopened following tire fire
Police lights
Talmadge Bridge reopened, Savannah police say
Police respond to crash involving pedestrian at Abercorn, White Bluff
FILE - Miles Teller poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Top Gun:...
Stars including Miles Teller, Machine Gun Kelly to attend 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival
Rashad Williams
Man indicted for deadly Broughton Street shooting in May; got plea deal for previous shooting

Latest News

Stubborn clouds clear for Tuesday
Jamie's 5:30pm Forecast
Compassion Christian Church of Savannah
Savannah church planning to assist with Ian recovery
THE News at 5
Savannah Salvation Army helping those affected by Hurricane Ian
Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 10-03-2022