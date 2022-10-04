Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Family of 4 believed kidnapped, sheriff says

Sheriff Vern Warnke of Merced County, California, said a family of four was taken against their will. (Source: Merced County Sheriff/CNN)
By KFSN staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) - Merced County deputies are searching for four family members who were kidnapped from a business on Monday.

Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their 8-month-old child and 39-year-old Amandeep Singh.

Caption

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has released pictures of the man they believe to be the suspect.

They say the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KFSN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at a homeless camp caused some traffic delays on Truman Parkway Saturday.
Truman Parkway reopened following tire fire
Police lights
Talmadge Bridge reopened, Savannah police say
Police respond to crash involving pedestrian at Abercorn, White Bluff
FILE - Miles Teller poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Top Gun:...
Stars including Miles Teller, Machine Gun Kelly to attend 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival
Rashad Williams
Man indicted for deadly Broughton Street shooting in May; got plea deal for previous shooting

Latest News

The Nobel Prize for physics was announced Tuesday.
US, French and Austrian physicists earn Nobel
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen drive a tank on the way to Siversk, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city
Sheriff Vern Warnke of Merced County, California, said a family of four was taken against their...
Sheriff: 'Lowlife" kidnapped baby and family
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Family believed kidnapped in California