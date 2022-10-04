Sky Cams
Former Beach High School instructor facing child molestation charges court hearing held

Harry Drayton Jr.
Harry Drayton Jr.(Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
By Camille Syed
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Beach High School instructor facing child molestation charges appeared in court before a judge for the first time.

WTOC was the only news media inside the courtroom.

The former JROTC instructor at Beach High School, Harry Drayton Jr., facing child molestation charges has entered a plea of not guilty.

Appearing before Judge Penny Haas Freeseman at the Chatham County jail, Drayton is also charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony. His case will be going to trial.

WTOC obtained a notice of termination mailed to Drayton from the Savannah Chatham County Public School System on Jan. 6. In part, the notice says there are several video recordings of Drayton using expletives that shouldn’t be used with students.

It says he told the student how “fine” she is and he took part in sexually suggestive conversations with the student.

When the district found out about the possible incident with the student, Drayton was assigned to another location with no student contact.

Drayton resigned on Jan. 19 and turned himself in July.

“With this case going to trial, his next appearance in court will be status hearing. There has not been a date set for that hearing at this time.

