Fort Stewart soldier, wife found dead in Long Co. home

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Long County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation involving a Fort Stewart soldier and spouse.

According to an incident report filed on Sept. 28, deputies from the sheriff’s office were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of Brookhaven Loop and discovered the bodies of a husband and wife. According to the report, a neighbor became concerned when the couple’s children were seen trying to enter the home around 4 p.m.

The neighbor told deputies the mother of the children, identified as Sashya Cato, would always contact her if she was unable to be at the home when the children came home from school and if she would be able to watch them for her.

After several attempts to reach Sashya Cato and noticing the couples’ vehicles in the driveway, the neighbor called the authorities.

Another concerned neighbor began knocking on the door with the deputies for nearly 30 minutes. The deputies were able to enter the residence through a sliding window.

When the officers began walking around the home while identifying themselves they discovered Sashya Cato’s body along with her husband, Fort Stewart Soldier Staff Sgt. Deveraux Cato deceased.

According to Long County Sheriff’s Office Detective, Tom Solosi, the bodies were taken to the GBI Crime Lab to where a cause of death is pending.

Solosi said an accelerant was discovered on scene as well as a small fire, however he would not elaborate on its importance to the case. Solosi said there is no danger to the public and more will be released once the autopsy report is completed.

According to Fort Stewart Public Information Officer, Kevin Larson, Staff Sgt. Cato was assigned to the 63rd Expeditionary Signal Battalion at Fort Stewart. He was a Multichannel Transmission Systems Operator-Maintainer.

