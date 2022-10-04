Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Garden City swears in new city council member

Gwyn Hall
Gwyn Hall(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Garden City has sworn in their new council member.

Gwyn Hall was sworn in tonight.

Council members voted at the last meeting for Hall to fill mayor Bruce Campbell’s spot after the former mayor stepped down at the end of August.

Hall served the city for 16 years as a council member.

He was also a member of the planning commission, board of appeals and most recently the ethics board.

He grew up in Garden city, now he’s at-large representing each district.

“I just look forward to serving the citizens of Garden City and working with the current council men council women council members for the betterment of our city. I know a lot of some of the council members I haven’t worked with them before so I know I gotta gain their trust.”

Making Garden City more residential, finding solutions to the train issues, and safety are some of his main priorities.

Garden City also selected their new mayor pro tem - current council member, Marcia Daniels.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Talmadge Bridge reopened, Savannah police say
A fire at a homeless camp caused some traffic delays on Truman Parkway Saturday.
Truman Parkway reopened following tire fire
A Hinesville woman was killed after a head-on-collision Saturday night in Long County.
Hinesville woman killed in head-on-collision in Long Co.
Hilton Head Island
‘The whole island got lucky:’ Hilton Head Island returns to normal after little impact from Ian
Lorelei Brady
Remembering former Savannah Chatham County School Board member Lori Brady

Latest News

Hometown Hero: Beating breast cancer
Hometown Hero: Beating breast cancer
Improvements being made to Budget Inn after business license revoked
Improvements being made to Budget Inn after business license revoked
Richmond Hill fire
3 businesses temporarily closed following fire in Richmond Hill
Charging Station
Electric vehicle charging stations coming to Vidalia