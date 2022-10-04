Garden City swears in new city council member

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Garden City has sworn in their new council member.

Gwyn Hall was sworn in tonight.

Council members voted at the last meeting for Hall to fill mayor Bruce Campbell’s spot after the former mayor stepped down at the end of August.

Hall served the city for 16 years as a council member.

He was also a member of the planning commission, board of appeals and most recently the ethics board.

He grew up in Garden city, now he’s at-large representing each district.

“I just look forward to serving the citizens of Garden City and working with the current council men council women council members for the betterment of our city. I know a lot of some of the council members I haven’t worked with them before so I know I gotta gain their trust.”

Making Garden City more residential, finding solutions to the train issues, and safety are some of his main priorities.

Garden City also selected their new mayor pro tem - current council member, Marcia Daniels.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.