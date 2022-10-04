Sky Cams
Hilton Head leaders meet to determine fate of 278 bridge project

By Tyler Manion
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A nearly 300 million dollar project is in jeopardy on Hilton Head Island.

Over the past few months, we’ve been following the negotiations between Beaufort County and Hilton Head regarding this massive project. All of those conversations come down to today, as town council decides whether or not to accept the county’s final offer.

”Today we find out if we build a bridge or not to be frank,” Beaufort County PIO Christopher Ophardt said.

Carrying the weight of a 290 million dollar project that would change the entryway to this island, leaders say this meeting is one of the most important they’ve seen.

The county says they’re at the end of their rope.

”We have come to the middle ground in negotiations between the county and the staff and the town staff and if we can’t accept this middle ground then there is no place else to go.”

With that mindset, they came into this meeting, wanting a decision from their negotiating partner the town.


