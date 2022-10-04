Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Lowe’s is giving away 100 headlamps per store nationwide

Each Lowe’s store nationwide will give away 100 free Kobalt headlamps to registered customers.
Each Lowe’s store nationwide will give away 100 free Kobalt headlamps to registered customers.(Lowe's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Lowe’s stores nationwide are giving away free headlamps to shoppers this week.

To snag a free Kobalt headlamp, you must register here on Lowe’s website by Oct. 6.

Each Lowe’s store nationwide will give away 100 free Kobalt headlamps to registered customers. Registration to reserve your headlamp is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Once you’re registered, you can pickup your headlamp at your designated Lowe’s store on Oct. 8.

The giveaway is limited to one headlamp per customer.

Lowe’s said the exact Kobalt product will vary by location. According to Lowe’s website, the chain sells five varieties of Kobalt headlamps, ranging in price from $9.98 to $36.98.

Lowe’s said the massive giveaway is to celebrate Fire Safety Month.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Compassion Christian Church of Savannah
Savannah church planning to assist with Ian recovery
Rashad Williams
Man indicted for deadly Broughton Street shooting in May; got plea deal for previous shooting
FILE - Miles Teller poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Top Gun:...
Stars including Miles Teller, Machine Gun Kelly to attend 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival
A fire at a homeless camp caused some traffic delays on Truman Parkway Saturday.
Truman Parkway reopened following tire fire
Police lights
Talmadge Bridge reopened, Savannah police say

Latest News

Tybee Island
Tybee Island residents asking for a change in utility rates
Hurricane Ian damage
President heads to Florida Wednesday after devastation from Hurricane Ian
Pirate Fest
Pirate Fest returning to Tybee Island
In this undated surveillance image released by the Stockton Police Department, a grainy still...
Police: 6 California killings may be work of serial killer