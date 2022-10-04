Sky Cams
Man shot in the 600 block of Cape Street

File photo of crime tape and police lights.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place in the 600 block of Cape Street Tuesday.

Police say a man was shot and his injuries are non-life threatening.

No further details are available at this time.

Stick with WTOC for updates.

