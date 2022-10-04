Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Police: Teen daughter, boyfriend arrested after father found stabbed to death

A 15-year-old girl is accused of killing her father in Nebraska with the help of her boyfriend. (Source: KOLN)
By KOLN Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Authorities in Nebraska say a 15-year-old girl was arrested after her father was found stabbed to death inside an apartment.

The Lincoln Police Department reports officers responded to The Lodge Apartments, south of downtown Lincoln, after 15-year-old Sallie Gilmer called 911 saying she came home from school and found her father stabbed on Monday.

According to KOLN, officers found 70-year-old Jesse Gilmer dead inside the apartment with stab wounds.

Lincoln police said Sallie was arrested for first-degree murder after they conducted interviews and collected evidence. Sallie’s boyfriend, 16-year-old Isaac Honigschmidt, was also arrested and charged with aiding and abetting.

The two teens were booked into the Lancaster County Youth Services Center. Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said they would be tried as adults due to the nature of the crime.

Copyright 2022 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Compassion Christian Church of Savannah
Savannah church planning to assist with Ian recovery
Rashad Williams
Man indicted for deadly Broughton Street shooting in May; got plea deal for previous shooting
FILE - Miles Teller poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Top Gun:...
Stars including Miles Teller, Machine Gun Kelly to attend 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival
A fire at a homeless camp caused some traffic delays on Truman Parkway Saturday.
Truman Parkway reopened following tire fire
Police lights
Talmadge Bridge reopened, Savannah police say

Latest News

Tybee Island
Tybee Island residents asking for a change in utility rates
Hurricane Ian damage
President heads to Florida Wednesday after devastation from Hurricane Ian
Pirate Fest
Pirate Fest returning to Tybee Island
In this undated surveillance image released by the Stockton Police Department, a grainy still...
Police: 6 California killings may be work of serial killer
Each Lowe’s store nationwide will give away 100 free Kobalt headlamps to registered customers.
Lowe’s is giving away 100 headlamps per store nationwide