Savannah Bananas releasing 2023 Banana Ball World Tour schedule

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas will release the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour schedule on Tuesday night.

The team will stream the schedule announcement at 7 p.m. on the Savannah Bananas’ YouTube page.

In August, the team announced it would be leaving the Coastal Plain League and will just be playing Banana Ball.

Team owner Jesse Cole says this move gives the team a lot of freedom in their plans and schedule - and a chance to play in front of Banana fans all over the country.

What is Banana Ball?

