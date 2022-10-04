Savannah Garden Tours benefitting One Love Animal Rescue this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you’re looking for some gardening tips, inspiration, or just want a peek at what others are growing in their backyard, a tour is coming up this weekend to give you a taste of it all.

Savannah Garden Tours showcases Savannah area gardens in the Habersham Woods neighborhood on Sunday, October 9, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. A suggested $20 donation for the tour will go to support One Love Animal Rescue and Friends of the Coastal Gardens.

The event will feature access to twelve colorful, private gardens. Five guest speakers will be covering topics from growing edible crops to attracting birds into your backyard. The fifteen-minute talks take place at the top of every hour between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Other features of the tour include a Garden marketplace from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and food trucks with goodies will be placed along the tour route. One Love Animal Rescue will also have furry pets to play with and adopt.

To purchase tickets in advance go to www.friendsofthecoastalgardens.org.

