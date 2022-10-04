Savannah Police releases data from school zone cameras

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police releasing data on a new program aimed at increasing safety for those driving through school zones and stopping speeders.

Police placed cameras at 10 different school zones throughout the city.

They then conducted a study during school hours for a five-day period to see how many drivers sped through the zones.

Police say during the study, there was an excessive amount of vehicles found speeding.

The data we obtained from SPD shows 12% of all vehicles traveling through the school zone in the morning were speeding.

9% were speeding in the afternoon and only 2% of vehicles were speeding mid-day.

Savannah Police spoke today about why this study was so important.

“Children don’t always use the best judgement. Sometimes they run out, sometimes they want to go see their friends, and they run out into traffic. The whole idea is you are going slow enough that you are able to stop your car. If you are going 10,15, 20 miles per hour over the speed limit, you are not going to be able to stop your vehicle, you are going to end up hitting a child,” said Assistant Chief Robert Gavin.

Starting tomorrow, drivers will receive a warning if they speed in those school zones.

After the 30-day warning period is over, violators will receive a ticket they will have to pay in the mail.

The cameras will be enforced on school days starting one hour before school starts until one hour after the end of the school day.

