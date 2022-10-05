Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to report of shots fired at Beaufort High, no victims found

(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and Beaufort City Police Department, as well as other first responders, were called to Beaufort High School on Wednesday morning due to reports of shots fired.

The sheriff’s office confirms no victims of a shooting have been found. They say they arrived on scene around 9:30 a.m.

Emergency services are actively clearing the school.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say they will give another update on the situation soon.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO : The Savannah Bananas in the 2022 CPL Playoffs.
Savannah Bananas release 2023 Banana Ball World Tour schedule
Compassion Christian Church of Savannah
Savannah church planning to assist with Ian recovery
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Fort Stewart soldier, wife found dead in Long Co. home
Harry Drayton Jr.
Former Beach High School instructor facing child molestation charges court hearing held

Latest News

City of Savannah
City of Savannah seeking feedback on alcohol regulations
Savannah murder suspects appear in court
Savannah murder suspects appear in court
THE News at 11
‘It honestly doesn’t seem like six months:’ Bryan Co. couple rebuilding after tornado destroyed home
‘It honestly doesn’t seem like six months:’ Bryan Co. couple rebuilding after tornado destroyed home