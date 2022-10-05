Sky Cams
City of Savannah seeking feedback on alcohol regulations

City of Savannah
City of Savannah(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday the City of Savannah is taking the first steps in making possible changes to the alcohol beverage ordinance.

As they begin this process they will be hosting public input sessions later on Wednesday.

The city has been kind of vague about what exactly these changes could be when it comes to the alcohol ordinance. All we know from the mayor is this is acting in a way to keep people safe.

The city wants to hear from all local alcohol license holders, current or future responsible parties, and alcohol establishment managers.

The city is strongly encouraging you to attend one of two sessions Wednesday to talk about possible revisions to the alcohol ordinance.

They are happening at the Coastal Georgia Center on Fahm Street. The first session is a 2 p.m. and the second session is at 6 p.m.

“Alcohol is big in Savannah and the ramifications of alcohol is certainly significant in our city and ordinance changes can certainly impact how businesses operate so we want to make sure people have the opportunity to come out,” Mayor Johnson said.

All of the feedback from will be taken into consideration before a proposal is officially brought to council, which likely won’t be a for a few weeks.

