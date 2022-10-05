Sky Cams
Dylan’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

By Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into this morning, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the lower-50s to upper-40s for most. Plus, we’ll track a little patchy fog chance through mid-morning.

Throughout today, I’ll for sunny to mostly sunny skies all around the area as highs top out in the upper-70s to lower-80s. During that time, we’ll lose all of the moisture we had this morning making it another beautiful day to get outdoors!

For the rest of this week, I’ll continue tracking a gradual increase in morning lows and high temperatures through Friday. Putting us back in the mid to lower-80s each afternoon. Then, our next cold front comes through late Friday into the early hours of Saturday.

Since we’ll be relatively dry, I’m not going to look for much in way of rain chances. However, we will be looking at highs over the weekend in the mid to upper-70s with a little more cloud cover. Regardless, it’ll still be a great weekend for any outdoor plans you might have!

