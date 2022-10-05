Group working to get Hinesville VA Clinic renamed after Vietnam War veterans

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville VA Clinic is now one step closer to holding the names of four area Vietnam veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

This is more than friends meeting for breakfast. Bruce McCartney, Donald Singleton, and Brenda Acebes all have ties to the Vietnam War and know how important it is to remember those who were lost.

“It means so much for their families to see that they’re not forgotten. Their sacrifice, the family’s sacrifice is the really important thing here. These soldiers were ordered to combat, they went, and they didn’t come home,” said Navy veteran, Brenda Acebes.

The three are leading a group that’s looking to name the clinic after John Gibson, Dan James, Billy Sapp, and Frankie Lee Smiley - all Vietnam veterans killed in combat with ties to Liberty County.

“I’m hoping when people see that, it’ll bring to their attention that these guys died for this country. And they lived for this country,” said Army veteran, Donald Singleton.

They’ve spent nearly a year obtaining proclamations of support like from area city councils, including Hinesville, Midway, and Riceboro.

However, it takes the approval of Congress to officially rename the clinic. They’ve since been able to pass along their proclamations in a meeting with Representative Buddy Carter.

“I have my sight set on getting this VA clinic renamed before the end of this Congress. These men gave their all in defense of our freedoms; the least we can do is get them the recognition they deserve. While it’s very rare for a federal building to be named after four people, we are ready to blaze the trail and make it happen,” Rep. Carter said in a statement.

Now, the renaming is in the hands of Rep. Carter to start the process in Congress.

