Hampton Police investigating after fake threat made to Hampton Elementary School

HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Hampton Police Department is investigating after receiving a 911 call about an intruder or possible shooter at Hampton Elementary School at about 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Hampton Police, Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, and Varnville Police Department were on scene and went inside the school.

According to Hampton County Police, police were able to clear the school and find a found that was used to make the prank call.

Police say no intrusion or shooting happened at the elementary school.

Hampton Police also say a juvenile is being questioned in reference to the incident.

