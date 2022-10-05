Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Hampton Police investigating after fake threat made to Hampton Elementary School

\
\(WTOC (custom credit) | WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Hampton Police Department is investigating after receiving a 911 call about an intruder or possible shooter at Hampton Elementary School at about 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Hampton Police, Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, and Varnville Police Department were on scene and went inside the school.

According to Hampton County Police, police were able to clear the school and find a found that was used to make the prank call.

Police say no intrusion or shooting happened at the elementary school.

Hampton Police also say a juvenile is being questioned in reference to the incident.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO : The Savannah Bananas in the 2022 CPL Playoffs.
Savannah Bananas release 2023 Banana Ball World Tour schedule
Beaufort High School students gathered at the football stadium bleachers after a fake school...
FBI involved in investigation into false shooting report at Beaufort High, other S.C. schools
Compassion Christian Church of Savannah
Savannah church planning to assist with Ian recovery
Fort Stewart soldier, wife found dead in Long Co. home
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Beaufort High School students gathered at the football stadium bleachers after a fake school...
FBI involved in investigation into false shooting report at Beaufort High, other S.C. schools
Fake active shooter calls were reported at districts across South Carolina. This picture shows...
Governor says fake school shooting calls may be from another country
Woman airlifted to hospital after shooting in Statesboro
Weapon found on Windsor Forest High student after fight in cafeteria