HUGS ‘Boo Bash’ masquerade and casino night

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly one in five adults in America live with a mental illness. About a third of those with the most debilitating conditions don’t receive treatment for a variety of reasons.

HUGS could help, and later this month you can too

HUGS is “Heads up Guidance Services”, providing mental and behavioral health counseling and support for teens and families.

HUGS Founder & Managing Director Andrea Epting and HUGS board member Maragaret Locovozzi joined Morning Break to look at an exciting event coming up to support their mission.

