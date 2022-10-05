Sky Cams
‘It honestly doesn’t seem like six months:’ Bryan Co. couple rebuilding after tornado destroyed home

bryan county tornado damage
bryan county tornado damage(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday marks six months since a deadly EF-4 tornado destroyed parts of north Bryan County.

Andrew and Joselyn Clayton stand on the foundation of what was once their house as they look at other damaged homes still remaining from the storm.

“It honestly doesn’t seem like six months,” said Andrew Clayton.

“It took us a while to process that that even happened to us,” said Joselyn Clayton.

It was April 5th when the tornado through parts of Pembroke, Ellabell, and Black Creek with 185 mph winds killing one person.

The couple was one of many who lost their home in the Park Place subdivision.

“It took us a little bit to realize, ‘Oh, I don’t have this. I don’t have that.’”

With help from their insurance company, the couple was able to find a rental home as they worked to make plans for rebuilding.

“We come back to talk to a contractor or to do some kind of legal thing over here and then you kind of remember everything that happened and the reality of the situation.”

Now the couple is now ready to rebuild. They plan to start the framing for their new home six months to the day the tornado hit.

And they didn’t do it by themselves…

“We saw such an overwhelming amount of just help, cooperation from everyone, just the love people showed to us and it really made us treasure what we had.”

With dogs alongside them every step of the way. The couple says that while they lost so much in the storm, they gained a bigger appreciation for each other.

“We’re very thankful that we have each other and our dogs are with us and that’s what matters the most honestly. “We’re definitely homesick and ready to start construction and head back to our house.”

One of the Clayton’s dogs went missing after the storm.

There was a successful effort to find the dog which the couple says still has some anxious moments but for the most part is doing well.

