Liberty Co. Health Department offering free mammograms

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Health Department has partnered with Liberty Regional Medical Center to provide free mammograms to those who need it in the county. Health professionals say it’s all about early detection.

For one mammography technologist at Liberty Regional, breast cancer prevention is personal. She’s a breast cancer survivor herself.

“By coming every year, it helped save my life. I know a lot of patients may not like having a mammogram done, but it does help save your life,” mammography technologist, Anita White.

Wednesday is the first of two same-day screening events. Patients who meet certain income requirements and are between 40 and 64 years old can sign up for an appointment, have an initial screening at the Liberty County Health Department, then head to the hospital for their mammogram.

“It’s great for the ladies who don’t have insurance or the financial ability to have the procedures done, ages 40 through 64. We see a lot of those patients who come through here,” said Carrie Strickland, the director of imaging services.

This partnership allows for same-day screening, but these services are available year-round if you meet certain criteria.

The next screening event they’re hosting is Wednesday, October 12th. It’s by appointment, but there are still some slots left.

