Police searching for missing 20-month-old child on Buckhalter Street

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a missing 20-month-old boy.

According to the police department, Quinton Simon was reported missing at 9 a.m. but has been missing from his home in the 500 block of Buckhalter since 6 a.m.

He was wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.

Please call 911 if you see him or have information.

