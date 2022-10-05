Police searching for missing 20-month-old child on Buckhalter Street
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a missing 20-month-old boy.
According to the police department, Quinton Simon was reported missing at 9 a.m. but has been missing from his home in the 500 block of Buckhalter since 6 a.m.
He was wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.
Please call 911 if you see him or have information.
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.