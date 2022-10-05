Sky Cams
Savannah murder suspects appear in court

(WTOC (custom credit) | WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several people accused of murders in Savannah appeared in court before a judge.

Those include the two accused in the April shooting death of a British tourist in downtown Savannah.

WTOC was the only news media inside the courtroom.

Through her attorney, Georgiamae Lawrence told the judge she’s not guilty of malice murder, and a number of felony charges connected to the death of 27-year-old Benjamin Tucker.

He was visiting Savannah from London when he was killed on April 24th.

Corey Kent also is charged with malice murder in the same case, but he did not enter a formal plea today during a schedule arraignment because his new attorney needs time to review the case.

Also in the courtroom today, four teenagers indicted for murder in the July 7th shooting death of a man in Savannah.

Video of Herschel Orr and Lamartrus Exley shows them entering a not guilty plea in the courtroom at the Chatham County Detention Center.

He along with Vincent Truesdale, Lamartrus Exley, and 17-year-old Tony Crawford face murder and kidnapping charges for the death of Gary Pitts.

Savannah Police found him dead with gunshot wounds at West Park and Montgomery Streets.

Also in court today, 32-year-old Rashiid Wright who told the judge through his his attorney that he is not guilty of malice murder.

He’s accused of murder in the Dec. 3rd shooting death of 23-yearold Ol’liek Dashawn Bonaparte on West Congress Street in downtown Savannah.

