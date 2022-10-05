SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - AP Calculus can be tough for even the best high school students. But one teacher tries to make sure no one gets left behind, using some of the skills he learned while serving in the military.

Meet Daniel Snope, this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

Daniel Snope teaches advanced mathematics and AP Calculus at St. Vincent’s Academy in Savannah.

“I think most students have the ability to do high level math. During their K-12 careers,” he said. “It really takes some effort to learn and hopefully I instill that in students.”

“Mr. Snope does a really good job of making sure everyone understands the content he goes over in class. You do need to pay attention but if you struggle with anything, he will definitely be there to help you out,” student Sofia Moorhead said.

Snope has been teaching for 22 years after serving as a pilot in the U.S. Army.

“I flew the Blackhawks, I was in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment here in Savannah which is what brought me here to Hunter Army Airfield.”

He says his military background helps him teach in the classroom.

“The fundamentals of flight Everyday life is statistical, they really need a statistical background,” Snope said. “A lot of what we did in the Army is mathematically based. I always like to show students why they are learning what they are learning.”

“I wanted to nominate Mr. Snope because he is one of the best teachers I have ever had, and I would say he really cares and you can tell he really cares because he gives all of his students to the opportunity for help if they don’t understand things,” student Grace Winters said.

“Really, I want my classes to be better thinkers by the end of the year. So that they could make good decisions, go out in the world, and productive citizens,” Snope said. “I couldn’t be happier, I initially had an earlier retirement in sight but I’m kind of changing my mind these days and I don’t know when I will retire now.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.