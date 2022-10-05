Weapon found on Windsor Forest High student after fight in cafeteria

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A student was found with a weapon at Windsor Forest High School on Wednesday.

According to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, a fight took place in the cafeteria. Some students in the cafeteria told school officials that a weapon was seen.

The school was placed on lockdown while campus police conducted a search.

According to the school system, a weapon was taken from a student involved in the fight.

Below is the full statement from the SCCPSS:

“This morning, an altercation took place in the cafeteria at Windsor Forest High School. Some students present in the cafeteria at that time, alerted administrators that a weapon had been seen. Administrators immediately placed the campus on lockdown and called Campus Police to conduct a search. A student involved in the incident was found to be in possession of a weapon which was seized and secured by our Campus Police Department. All students are safe and accounted for and there is no immediate threat to the school. The initial investigation indicates that this is an isolated incident. Those involved have been identified and will face consequences as outlined in our Student Code of Conduct. Information is preliminary and subject to change.

The safety of both students and staff is our top priority in Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools. All SCCPSS students are expected to adhere to the Student Code of Conduct, Rule 11 - Weapons. School is no place for weapons or any item that resembles a weapon. Anyone who brings a weapon to school will face disciplinary action and the legal consequences associated with the violation of Georgia state law.

Students are always encouraged to report any suspicious activity to SCCPSS staff or Campus Police. We ask parents to remind their children that if he/she sees anything out of the ordinary to report it to an adult. Remember, if you see something suspicious, say something!

The matter remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.”

