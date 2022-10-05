Sky Cams
Woman airlifted to hospital after shooting in Statesboro

(KTTC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Stadium Walk apartments on Wednesday.

According to police, a female in her 20s was shot by another female in her 20s. Police say the two women are related.

The shooting victim was flown to a Savannah hospital. Police say the suspect was arrested and is being questioned.

