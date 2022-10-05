Woman airlifted to hospital after shooting in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Stadium Walk apartments on Wednesday.

According to police, a female in her 20s was shot by another female in her 20s. Police say the two women are related.

The shooting victim was flown to a Savannah hospital. Police say the suspect was arrested and is being questioned.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.