Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 81-year-old man

Joe Nathan Glover
Joe Nathan Glover(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man from the Dale area of Beaufort County.

At about 5:45 p.m., deputies responded to Spann Circle in Dale where they learned that 81-year-old Joe Nathan Glover had walked away from his home.

According to the sheriff’s office, family says Glover has dementia and there is concern for his safety.

Glover is 6-foot tall, 150 lbs., has gray hair and a white beard.

The sheriff’s office has a bloodhound team on the scene and a helicopter is searching for Glover.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 911.

